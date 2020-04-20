I don’t want to die in New York, please help me: Meera appeals to PM Imran

LONDON/NEW YORK: Actress Meera has appealed to Prime Minister Imran Khan to arrange for her repartition as she is left helpless in America where coronavirus has taken thousands of lives.



In a video message sent to The News, a troubled Meera told that her Chinese cameraman has died and she is stranded without help from anyone.

Meera, a month earlier, had gone to America for the shooting of her film “Long Distance”.

“It is 2:00am in New York City and I am confined in my room and addressing you (PM Imran). I had come to New York with several artists including Humayun Saeed for the shooting of a film and show. My colleagues have gone back to Pakistan but I am stuck in New York,” Meera said.

The Baaji actress said all her resources have exhausted and as a result, living in the US had become a tough task for her.



“I have no savings and my survival is difficult. New York is turning into a graveyard. Every day thousands of people are dying.

In her emotional message, Meera says that she doesn’t want to die in a foreign land.

“Dear prime minister, you have always supported artists. All countries are bringing back their citizens to their homelands. I request you to please make arrangements for my repatriation to Pakistan as I wish to die in my country,” she urged.

Speaking to this correspondent over the phone, Meera said that all actors have returned but only she and actor Saud remain in the United States.



Meera does not only have the lead role in Long Distance but she is involved in the upcoming movies' production as well.

“Saud is in Dallas and I am stuck in a terrible situation. A Chinese cameraman of my crew died after contracting COVID-19. I am scared. I have tried my best to reach out to Pakistani diplomats but none of them has helped me,” she expressed.

Meera recently posted a video message on social media from New York to create awareness about the novel coronavirus that has killed thousands of people across the world.



The actress spoke about how the outbreak started and spread across the globe and suggested the measures to prevent the infection.

She had said in her video message: "Coronavirus is a virus that has gone to become a pandemic across the world. The cause of this is behind a lack of hygiene practices in vet markets across China. A solution to this would be halal eating and sanitation that would prevent this kind of behavior.”