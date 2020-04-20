close
Mon Apr 20, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 20, 2020

Ahad Raza Mir looks dapper in throwback photo with friends

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 20, 2020
Ahad Raza Mir looks dapper in throwback photo with friends

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir left fans with bated breath as he cleaned up quite nicely in a throwback photo with his besuited friends from Italy, Lebanon and Venezuela.

The photo dates back to  the wedding ceremony of the Ehd-e-Wafa actor in Abu Dhabi recently.

Ahad Raza Mir took to Instagram and shared the photo with caption, “The Boys. Italy-Pakistan-Venezuela-Lebenon.”

In the photo Ahad and his friends looked debonair dressed in formal attire, wearing their brightest smiles.  

Ahad Raza Mir, who is in self-isolation with his family, tied the knot to Sajal Ali on March 14, 2020.

Latest News

More From Entertainment