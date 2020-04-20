Ahad Raza Mir looks dapper in throwback photo with friends

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir left fans with bated breath as he cleaned up quite nicely in a throwback photo with his besuited friends from Italy, Lebanon and Venezuela.
The photo dates back to the wedding ceremony of the Ehd-e-Wafa actor in Abu Dhabi recently.
Ahad Raza Mir took to Instagram and shared the photo with caption, “The Boys. Italy-Pakistan-Venezuela-Lebenon.”
In the photo Ahad and his friends looked debonair dressed in formal attire, wearing their brightest smiles.
Ahad Raza Mir, who is in self-isolation with his family, tied the knot to Sajal Ali on March 14, 2020.
