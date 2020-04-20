Ahad Raza Mir looks dapper in throwback photo with friends

Pakistani actor Ahad Raza Mir left fans with bated breath as he cleaned up quite nicely in a throwback photo with his besuited friends from Italy, Lebanon and Venezuela.



The photo dates back to the wedding ceremony of the Ehd-e-Wafa actor in Abu Dhabi recently.

Ahad Raza Mir took to Instagram and shared the photo with caption, “The Boys. Italy-Pakistan-Venezuela-Lebenon.”

In the photo Ahad and his friends looked debonair dressed in formal attire, wearing their brightest smiles.



Ahad Raza Mir, who is in self-isolation with his family, tied the knot to Sajal Ali on March 14, 2020.