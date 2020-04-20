Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt, other celebs hide: Paparazzi have nobody to shoot

In wake of coronavirus pandemic, Hollywood A-listers have restricted themselves to their sprawling mansions. Los Angeles' paparazzi have almost no celebrity to shoot despite soaring demand for their pictures.

Restaurants, movie sets, and the nightclubs, which are typically surrounded by photographers around the clock, have been closed since Los Angeles went into pandemic lockdown a month ago.

Almost all movie premieres canceled, traditional red-carpet photographers are also out of work. There are very few celebrities -- who have been spotted out walking with their loved ones.

According to some photographers, the absence of these glitzy images -- used by newspaper, magazines and television networks around the world -- has heightened demand for the street snaps delivered by paparazzi.

Infect, even images of D-listers who previously wouldn't have drawn global interest are being greedily snapped up by showbiz publishers.