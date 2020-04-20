Katie Price spotted doing grocery run with Dreamboys’ Al Warrell

Katie Price went on grocery run with Dreamboys’ Al Warrell. A lockdown didn’t stop the pair from looking glam.

The 41-year-old was looking gorgeous as she left the grocery shop holding hands with the 23-year-old stripper. Both appeared happy while walking together.

Al Warrell accessorised his simple white tee with a Prada man bag and an Off-White cap. Katie, on the other hand, sported an all-green athleisure attire with gold boots.

Despite the hand-holding, Katie recently insisted she is ‘very much single’ and ‘stronger and better than ever’ in a YouTube video.

Katie recently insisted she was self-isolating with son Harvey, 17, due to his Prader-Willi syndrome. The My Crazy Life star admitted she’s heartbroken at not being able to see her four children and ‘dying’ mother during the coronavirus lockdown.



Opening up about her situation, Katie told new! magazine: ‘Harvey is one of those who are at a high risk of dying if they get it, so I haven’t been able to see my other kids.