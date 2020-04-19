Kajol had a massive crush on Akshay Kumar: Karan Johar spills the tea

Back when things between Bollywood bigwigs Karan Johar and Kajol were not too sour like they are now, the former left the latter blushing by unveiling one of her secrets.

During a visit on The Kapil Sharma Show, the filmmaker let the cat out of the bag about how Kajol was totally smitten by her fellow star Akshay Kumar.

Karan revealed during the appearance that at the premiere of Rishi Kapoor and Pakistani actor Zeba Bakhtiar’s film Henna, Kajol had persistently bugged the director to try to find Akshay.

“Poorey premire mein woh Akshay Kumar ko dhoondh rahi thi aur main unka sahara ban gaya. Secretly, main bhi shayad Akshay Kumar ko dhoondh raha tha. Hum chal pade; Akshay Kumar toh nahin mile, hum ek doosre ko mil gaye (All through the premiere, Kajol was looking for Akshay Kumar and I became her support. Who knows, perhaps, I too was seeking him. At the end of it, we could not get Akshay but found each other),” Karan recalled.