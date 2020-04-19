Salman Khan surprises rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur, leaves her blushing: WATCH

Salman Khan has been stuck with his close family members and friends at his Panvel farmhouse and it looks like his rumoured girlfriend Iulia Vantur is also staying with the clan.



In a video doing the rounds on internet, Salman Khan can be seen sneaking up on her ladylove during a live virtual chat show recently.

As shown in the clip, the Dabangg actor can be seen crashing Iulia's chat show, leaving her blushing.

Iulia tries to cover up and motions him to get off the camera frame. However, once Salman goes off the camera, Iulia is seen looking at him and then blushing in the middle of her interview.

Ever since the video made its way to the internet, fans cannot stop gushing over Salman and Iulia's chemistry.



Previously, Iulia took to Instagram and shared a video wherein she was crooning to Salman Khan's song Jaag Ghoomeya.

