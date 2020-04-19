Princess Diana’s relation with Prince Charles started failing right on their wedding day

Princess Diana did not have a happy marriage with Prince Charles wherein troubles starting arising on the wedding day only.

In an interview with Channel 5 documentary Charles and Camilla: King and Queen in Waiting, royal expert Jennie Bond revealed that Princess Diana kept having bad vibes on the day of her marriage with Prince Charles.

According to the expert, this happened because Diana saw Charles’ ex-girlfriend, Camilla Parker Bowles, as one of the pews of the church.

"Diana told me much later in one of our private conversations that she had felt like a lamb to the slaughter as she walked up the aisle, which was very sad," Jennie said.

She added, "I think she knew that things weren't quite right, and when she saw Camilla in the congregation, was immediately uneasy about it."

Jennie also revealed that Diana had found a box with a bracelet inside, in the office of Charles’ private secretary, six months before her wedding.

The bracelet had the initials of G and F engraved, which stood for Gladys and Fred, the nicknames of Charles and Camilla.