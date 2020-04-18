Mehwish Hayat looks stunning in new Insta photo

Mehwish Hayat looked gorgeous in a new picture she shared with her fans from her self-isolation on Saturday.

Mehwish has done her bit to keep her fans entertained during the coronavirus lockdown as the nation battles the deadly disease.

She has been sharing her pictures and videos with her millions of followers on Instagram since she went into self-isolation.

Mehwish has also used her social media platforms to create awareness about the pandemic that has killed thousands of people across the world and brought economic activities to a halt.

Taking to Instagram, the "Punjab Nahi Jaon Ge" star treated her fans with another beautiful picture of herself on Saturday.

"Now tell me, what's your deepest desire?" she captioned her photo in which she is seen rocking a red hoodie and sunglasses while sitting with the background of what looks like a garden.



