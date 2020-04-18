Ayeza Khan shares PDA-filled photo with Danish Taimoor from quarantine

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is spending quality time with family in self-isolation, has shared a PDA-filled dazzling photo with husband Danish Taimoor.



The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo with a romantic caption.

She wrote, “Two people in love, isolated from the world. @danishtaimoor16 #quarantinestories.”

Danish also shared the same dazzling picture on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “I can see it in your eyes. I can see it in your smile..”



The loved-up photo has received thousands of hearts within no time.



On the work front, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.