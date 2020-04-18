Ayeza Khan shares PDA-filled photo with Danish Taimoor from quarantine

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is spending quality time with family in self-isolation, has shared a PDA-filled dazzling photo with husband Danish Taimoor.
The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo with a romantic caption.
She wrote, “Two people in love, isolated from the world. @danishtaimoor16 #quarantinestories.”
Danish also shared the same dazzling picture on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “I can see it in your eyes. I can see it in your smile..”
The loved-up photo has received thousands of hearts within no time.
On the work front, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.
