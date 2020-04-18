close
Sat Apr 18, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 18, 2020

Ayeza Khan shares PDA-filled photo with Danish Taimoor from quarantine

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 18, 2020
Ayeza Khan shares PDA-filled photo with Danish Taimoor from quarantine

Pakistani star Ayeza Khan, who is spending quality time with family in self-isolation, has shared a PDA-filled dazzling photo with husband Danish Taimoor.

The Mehar Posh actress turned to Instagram and shared the loved-up photo with a romantic caption.

She wrote, “Two people in love, isolated from the world. @danishtaimoor16 #quarantinestories.”

Danish also shared the same dazzling picture on the photo-video sharing platform and wrote, “I can see it in your eyes. I can see it in your smile..”

View this post on Instagram

I can see it in your eyes I can see it in your smile..

A post shared by Danish Taimoor (@danishtaimoor16) on

The loved-up photo has received thousands of hearts within no time.

On the work front, Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor are currently seen in Geo Entertainment’s romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.

Latest News

More From Entertainment