Billie Eilish, Jonas Brothers, Rainn Wilson join John Krasinski's epic virtual prom

John Krasinski threw epic virtual prom with Billie Eilish, The Jonas Brothers and 'The Office' alum Rainn Wilson.



Krasinski was joined by superstar Billie Eilish and The Jonas Brothers, who performed on his latest installment of his YouTube series 'Some Good News' on Friday.



'Welcome to prom, class of 2020,' the host said, while introducing a teenage fan who is missing her prom due to the school closures.

The tuxedo-clad actor, 40, kept his virtual program upbeat, as he joked about being an 'elderly person' and learning to navigate TikTok.

The star-studded virtual prom featured a number of surprise guests, including his former 'The Office' co-star Rainn Wilson, who urged Krasinski to create an unforgettable evening.



Five-time Grammy winner Billie Eilish also graced the show with her brother Finneas for a special performance, which had technical difficulties due to delayed internet speed.

'You guys are the best. I absolutely adore you guys. I’ve been a big fan of you since forever,' Krasinski told the duo after thanking them for coming.

While serving as the evening's DJ, the Quiet Place star also ushered in brothers Kevin, Nick and Jonas Jonas, who dressed up for their performance.

Joe, who is expecting his first child with wife Sophie Turner, donned a white tuxedo and a black t-shirt, while Kevin kept it classic with a bow tie and Nick went all out with a glitzy blazer.