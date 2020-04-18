Sanjay Dutt’s mother Nargis wondered if he was gay: untold story of the mother and son

Bollywood megastar Sanjay Dutt had shared a strong bond with his mother and actor Nargis.

Some untold facts about the mother and son duo are now coming to the forefront as the actor’s biography Sanjay Dutt: The Crazy Untold Story of Bollywood’s Bad Boy, written by Yasser Usman, featured some of his childhood memories.

Sanjay’s sister Namrata was quoted in the book, recalling how despite Nargis trying to be strict with her son, always instead ended up caving in to whatever he wanted.

“Mom sometimes got angry with Sanjay. She’d spew expletives like suwar, ullu, gadha and even throw a chappal at him,” she said.

His sister Priya Dutt, recalled another rather amusing anecdote involving Sanjay and their mother: “Once I heard Mom say to a friend, “Why is Sanjay’s room always locked when his friends are there? What is the big deal? I hope he’s not gay.”

She went on to speak about their mother’s trust on Sanjay: “She trusted Sanjay against the mounting evidence that he was an addict. Even when well-wishers tried to talk to Nargis about Sanjay, her default reply was ‘My son never drinks and never touches drugs.’”

Sanjay had still been involved with drugs when Nargis passed away due to pancreatic cancer, which pushed him further into his addiction.