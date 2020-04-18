Reese Witherspoon shares scary experience of postpartum depression with Jameela Jamil

Reese Witherspoon has shared her painful experience of dealing with postpartum depression after the births of her three children and her lifelong struggles with mental health.

The 'Little Fires Everywhere' actress discussed her experiences on an episode of Jameela Jamil’s podcast 'I Weigh' on Friday.

Witherspoon, during the interview, told Jamil that she first began seeking therapy for her anxiety when she was 16 and has been managing it her entire life.

"I definitely have anxiety, my anxiety manifests as depression so I would get really depressed,” the actress explained. “It’s like my brain is a hamster on a wheel and it won’t come off and I’ve been managing it my entire life."

Witherspoon revealed her biggest struggles with her mental health has been 'around hormones with having a baby'.