Taylor Swift leaves fans crying as she cancels all 2020 concerts

Music sensation Taylor Swift has been forced to cancel all her 2020 tour dates due to the ongoing health crisis caused by COVID-19.

Swift took to Twitter on Friday to make the shocking announcement, saying: "I’m so sad I won’t be able to see you guys in concert this year, but I know this is the right decision."



The pop star continued: "Please, please stay healthy and safe. I’ll see you on stage as soon as I can but right now what’s important is committing to this quarantine, for the sake of all of us."

“Fighting Covid-19 is an unprecedented challenge for our global community and the safety and wellbeing of fans should always be the top priority,” wrote the singer.

The singer was due to perform at two different locations for her 'Lover Fest' tour over the course of four dates in the United States in support of her 2019 album release.

However, as a result of the novel coronavirus pandemic, the singer has had to cancel all her 2020 concert dates.

Swift confirmed that Brazil and US dates would be rescheduled for 2021, with tickets for this year's shows being transferred to the new dates automatically.

The statement also noted that customers could request refunds if necessary.

The singer is far from the first to have been forced to take such a measure, with events all over the world having been cancelled or postponed as a result of the pandemic.