Victoria Beckham shares series of childhood snaps to mark birthday

Victoria Beckham on Friday celebrated her 46th birthday with husband David and their children in their Cotswolds home. DJ pal Fat Tony hosted a 'virtual party' on Instagram Live.



Victoria shared a series of adorable childhood photos on Instagram to make her auspicious day more special.

The former 'Spice Girl' noted that under lockdown it's a 'stranger birthday than usual', but it had left her feeling grateful for her health and family.

Alongside a video montage of adorable snaps, she penned: 'It’s my birthday. Perhaps a stranger birthday than usual.'

'But I am so grateful to be safe and well and with @davidbeckham @cruzbeckham @romeobeckham #HarperSeven while missing @brooklynbeckham and all my family I can’t be with today.

'I know we will all be dancing together in spirit to my playlist tonight! xxxxx VB'



