Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt's romance rumours continue: Ex-couple planning something big?

Crazy fans of Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt do not seem to end speculating about their reunion as they still hopeful that they would get back together.

Though the 'Friends' actress has already downplayed the never-ending reunion reports, the romance rumours continue to plague A-list Hollywood stars.

There are also speculations claiming that Brad and Jennifer have possibly welcomed their bundle of joy.

A long-running weekly magazine recently reported that Brad and Jennifer 'are planning to have children via surrogate.'

Previously, another magazine, citing sources, claimed that Brad Pitt and Jennifer Aniston have been keeping their twin babies “under the radar” as they consider their arrival a sensitive and private matter.

It added that the former partners of Angelina Jolie and Justin Theroux, respectively, will share the baby news "when they are ready" and that is, reportedly, being respected among their close pals.

It remains to be seen if these claims are true. However, all such reports based on the accounts of anonymous and undependable sources, this could be another work of fiction waiting to be debunked.

Fans of the former celebrity couple flooded social media with their reactions after the two met at 2020 SAG awards.

The couple tied the knot in 2000 after dating for a few years. Their marriage ended when Brad started dating Angelina Jolie after meeting her on the sets of Mr. and Mrs. Smith.

Brad and Jen announced in 2005 that they had decided to part ways.