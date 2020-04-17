Johnny Depp thanks fans for 'unwavering support' amid feud with Amber Heard

Pirates of the Caribbean star Johnny Depp has decided to spill the beans on the domestic allegations that have provoked a feud with his ex Amber Heard.

In his Instagram post, Depp thanked fans and appeared to reference his bitter feud with ex-wife Amber Heard, which has led to allegations of domestic abuse on both sides.



He said: "Thank you all for your kindness, your unwavering support and your strength over these years."



The Hollywood star added: "I don't think I've really ever felt any particular reason to (join social media) until now."

The actor– who amassed more than a million followers within hours of making his account – shared an eight-minute video which appeared to have been filmed in a candle-lit cave.







Depp also revealed the coronavirus pandemic led to him joining social media.

"Now is the time to open up a dialogue, as the threat of this invisible enemy has already caused immeasurable tragedies and damage to people's lives," he noted.

The actor also urged fans to "care for one another" amid the health crisis and advised them to keep busy.

Depp said: "We cannot and must not succumb to shutting down and giving in to what feels like hellish quarantine monotony.

Earlier, Depp - who belongs to a band called 'The Hollywood Vampires' - had released a re-imagining of the John Lennon song Isolation with Jeff Beck.

