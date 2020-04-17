Ellie Goulding set to release her new album in June

Ellie Goulding has decided not to postpone her new album's release date. The songstress is gearing up to drop her 4th studio album in June 2020 after after a gap of 5 years.

The singer has no plans of slowing down! Last month, she dropped the music video of her new single 'Worry About Me', which received over 10 million views.

Many music events and concerts have been postponed in view of rising coronavirus cases across the globe, Ellie has decided not to delay the June release date of her untitled album. After 'Delirium' in fall 2015, she will be releasing her new album in 2020, after 5 long years.

The 33-year-old singer is self-isolating with her husband Caspar Jopling at their cottage in Oxford and she's been working on the promotions of her new album while at home. She spends an hour every day trying to write, an hour reading, and an hour playing the guitar or the piano each day, according to report.

In conversation with a magazine, she said: "Somebody said the other day, ‘Oh, you must be having a nice break.’ But I kind of had a break before the lockdown. I was just doing my own thing. Now I have all this energy and nowhere to direct it."

She was reported as saying: "I’m just going to release this new music and if people out there happen to be fans, they’ve got a new album to listen to. I’ve stopped being preoccupied with it."

Ellie released several singles like 'Flux', 'Sixteen', 'Do You Remember', 'Worry About Me', 'Hollow Crown' and few others in 2019 but revealed that no collaborations will be a part of her album's tracklist.

While the details about her new album are limited, we know that it is slated for June 5, 2020 release.