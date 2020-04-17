Amy Adams reveals Warner Bros took a step away from Henry Cavill's 'Superman'





Amy Adams has returned to YouTube after four months away from the spotlight. The mum was accompanied by her new pal Al Warrell - who is a Dreamboys hunk - for her latest vlogging efforts.

The mum cryptically told fans there was a reason she'd been away since December and that the 'truth would out.'

She also dropped a dig at her ex Kris Boyson, admitting there are "different sides" to every story, and claimed she is "very, very much single".

The former glamour model, 41, is said to be "leaning on the stripper" for support after the pair met during her visits to The Priory, and they've now cemented their friendship by starring in a video together.