Britney Spears dances to ex's 'Filthy': Justin Timberlake reacts to the clip

Britney Spears has shouted out 'genius' to ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake in her jaw-dropping TikTok dance. The renowned singer reignited memories of her relationship with Justin Timberlake by goofing around on his song 'Filthy'.

The 'Toxic' hitmaker sported a white ensemble and soaked up the sun while grooving to the song. She shared the video addressing her controversial breakup with the singer and called him a "genius".

Britney shared the video with the caption, "This is my version of Snapchat or TikTok or whatever the cool thing you're supposed to do these days !!!!! As you can see I’m not really dancing folks …… I’m just very bored. PS I know we had one of the world's biggest breakups 20 years ago …… but hey the man is a genius !!!! Great song JT !!!! Pssss if you KNOW WHAT'S GOOD !!!!!!







Justin Timberlake liked the video and shared his reaction in the comments section. The singer posted a raised hands emoji before he added a few teary-eyed laughing emojis.



Britney and Justin had an ugly breakup. The two stars inferred that their relationship, which ended in 2002, came to an end due to cheating. Both the singers released songs inspired by their split. Remember Cry Me A River and Everytime?

