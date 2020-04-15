Ayeza Khan extends birthday wishes to Safina Behroz

Leading Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan, who is in self-isolation, has extended love and birthday wishes to Safina Behroz after Shahroz Sabzwari shared an adorable photo with his mother on his Instagram handle.



Shahroz shared the picture with caption, “Hey beautiful @safinabehrooz Happy Birthday.”

Birthday greetings and wishes started pouring in shortly after he uploaded the picture.



The Mehar Posh star extended birthday wishes and dropped a lovable comment. She wrote, “Safina aunty mashAllah happy birthday.”

On the work front, Ayeza Khan is currently essaying the role of Mehru in romantic drama serial Mehar Posh.

The much-awaited drama has won the hearts of the fans since its first episode was aired.