Sara Ali Khan finds solace in Saif Ali Khan's advice after 'Love Aaj Kal' failure

Sara Ali Khan has been lucky enough to have a supportive set of parents, specially father Saif Ali Khan.

In a recent interview, Saif got candid about Sara Ali Khan's film Love Aaj Kal's failure at the box office.

After release, Love Aaj Kal received mixed response from the viewers and critics.

When asked about how he comforted his daughter after her film failed to do wonders, Saif revealed that he texted Sara to check up on her and if she is doing well.

“She is tough and smart and gets things done," Saif said, adding that he told Sara, "You have to go through this."

He further went on to add, “This is something one has to go through on their one and sometimes, it is good to have a reality check.”

“One shouldn't want to be the kind of an actor who hasn't seen success ever and can't walk when it happens," the actor concluded.