Sam Raimi directing Marvel’s 'Doctor Strange 2'

'The Evil Dead' and 'Spider-Man' director Sam Raimi has reportedly confirmed that he's directing Marvel's 'Doctor Strange' in the Multiverse of Madness.

In February, the reports surfaced about Marvel Studios possibly approaching legendary director Sam Raimi to take over 'Doctor Strange' in the Multiverse of Madness.

Rami was said to be in talks to helm the Sorcerer Supreme’s second solo adventure following the departure of the first Doctor Strange’s director, Scott Derrickson, last year.

There has been little news on the Doctor Strange 2 front since then, except for a release date shift and a report that pre-production was still underway despite Hollywood’s shutdown during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Raimi, however, confirmed that he was directing Doctor Strange 2 earlier today on a conference call to promote his new Quibi series, 50 States of Fright.

Asked whether he ever thought he’d be directing a Doctor Strange movie after referencing the character in his second Spider-Man outing, Raimi responded, “I loved Doctor Strange as a kid, but he was always after Spider-Man and Batman for me. He was probably like Number Five for me. Great comic book character. He was so original.”