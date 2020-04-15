Rakhi Sawant wants to cast Salman Khan, Shah Rukh and Aamir in her film?

Rakhi Sawant recently got married and was out of the limelight for a while. However, she returned revealing that she has now become a producer.

The actress, in a candid interview recently, shed light on her desire to cast the three Khans of the industry; Salman, Aamir and Shah Rukh.

“My husband told me establish a new office in Mumbai, and cast Shah Rukh, Salman and Aamir in a film. I told him we will need to pay 200 crores to each of them. To which he said, 'You should not worry. Bringing finances is my responsibility,'" she said.

“Shah Rukh Khan is like a family member, Salman is also family. I mean Sohail is very close to me, just like a brother so I can approach them easily," Rakhi added.

"I don’t think Aamir is going to say yes to me because Aamir is Mr. Perfectionist. If he likes the script he will do it. But I can say that he can definitely give it a try. If he refuses then I have many other stars, my darling Ranveer. Ranveer and Deepika are there, who are bigger stars than them. Shahid Kapoor is also there. If I pay these actors more than the rest of the industry, then they will do my film," Rakhi concluded.

