Jennifer Lopez, Taylor Swift, others join Lady Gaga’s 'One World: Together At Home' concert

Taylor Swift, Jennifer Lopez, Celine Dion and Sam Smith are all coming together for Lady Gaga's 'One World: Together At Home' concert extravaganza.

The singer is curating Saturday’s two-hour global TV special, arranged in partnership with officials from Global Citizen to support frontline healthcare workers and the World Health Organization (WHO) as they battle with the coronavirus pandemic.

Among others, Paul McCartney, Elton John, Chris Martin, Lizzo, Billie Eilish, John Legend, Kacey Musgraves, and Keith Urban would also perform at the concert.

The singer has added more showbiz stars Swift including, Lopez, Dion, and Smith to the bill, alongside Alicia Keys, Usher, Pharrell Williams, and pop couple Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello.

Also making cameos during the broadcast will be Oprah Winfrey, Ellen DeGeneres, Matthew McConaughey, Victoria Beckham, Lupita Nyong’o, LL Cool J, Amy Poehler, and Awkwafina.

One World: Together At Home, co-hosted by comedians Stephen Colbert, Jimmy Kimmel, and Jimmy Fallon, will air simultaneously across the main U.S. TV networks from 8pm EST, and be livestreamed on various digital platforms, as well as the Global Citizen Instagram and Facebook pages.

Global Citizen bosses are also putting on a six-hour preshow streaming event from 2pm EST on Saturday, with artists like John Legend, Jennifer Hudson, Sheryl Crow, Lady Antebellum, Charlie Puth, Hozier, Michael Buble, Annie Lennox, Common, The Killers, Luis Fonsi, Adam Lambert, and new mom Maren Morris set to join in from isolation.