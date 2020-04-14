Ahad Raza Mir shares PDA-filled photo with Sajal Ali

A PDA-filled photo of celebrity couple Sajal Ali and Ahad Raza Mir has won the hearts on social media after the latter shared it on Instagram with a lovely caption.



Ahad shared the loved-up photo with wifey Sajal from quarantine. The Ehd-e-Wafa actor took to Instagram and shared the photo saying: “My one and only @sajalaly.”

The photo has won the hearts of fans within no time.



The celebrity couple tied the knot exactly a month ago on March 14, 2020 in Abu Dhabi with family and friends in attendance.

Currently, the Alif actress in in self-isolation with husband Ahad Raza Mir amid the coronavirus lockdown.

They have also urged their fans to practice social distancing and stay at home to break the coronavirus chain.

“It's all in our hands. It might be a scary time but remember, we are all in this together."

"The solution is simple.



Stay home.

Wash your hands. For 20 seconds!

Keep your distance from others as much as possible.

Support our government in taking the right steps and urge everyone you know to take it seriously.

I know we can sure as hell beat it together.

#breakthechain

#killcorona

#covid19.”