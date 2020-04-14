Jesy Nelson flaunts new blonde locks amid breakup rumours with Chris Hughes

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson displayed a dramatic makeover amidst speculations of her possible reunion with ex-boyfriend Chris Hughes.



The former 'X Factor' winner looked stunning as she donned a sleek blonde wig and sports top in her recent Instagram snap.



The 'Break-Up' song hitmaker, 28, donned a patterned bandana over the blonde wig which included pink highlights. Her new locks cascaded over her shoulders and ample assets which were contained by the top. She wore a pair of blue high waisted jeans to give a perfect match to her new look.



The songstress, who split with boyfriend Chris Hughes several days ago, captioned her snap with a cryptic post, penning: "I see you," which saw fans instantly flock to the comment section.

One fan joked: "Did you just fall out a vending machine cause you a snack."

One fan wrote: "Wow, how can you always look so amazing?"

While a second added: "Are you even real?"

There are rumours and speculations: 'Chris is absolutely convinced that he is going to be getting back with Jesy just as soon as isolation ends and they can be together again. As far as he is concerned, this split is just temporary and actually it’s more of a break than a break-up.'



Despite their split, it seems as though the pair could still walk down the aisle together as a media outlet, citing sources, claimed 'they are just on a break and are still in love.'