Drake breaks chart records in US, becomes first male artist to score three No. 1 debuts

Rapper Drake has broken chart records in the US to became the only male artist after scoring three number one debuts.



The singer’s 'Toosie Slide' has entered the Billboard Hot 100 at number one, breaking a tie with Justin Bieber, who has two number one debuts to his name.

Toosie Slide is Drake’s seventh total Hot 100 chart-topper. It joins 'God’s Plan and Nice for What', which both debuted at number one in 2018.

Renowned singers Britney Spears and Ariana Grande have also debuted two songs at the top of the Hot 100.



Drake’s run of number ones began in 2010 with 'What’s My Name?' – the hit he recorded with singer Rihanna.

Toosie Slide’s success gives the singer his 50th week at the top of the Hot 100. Only Mariah Carey, Rihanna, and the Beatles have spent more weeks at number one.

He’s now just one top 10 hit behind Madonna, who has 38, and extends his record run of Hot 100 hits to 209.

The Weeknd’s Blinding Lights drops to two on the new countdown, while Roddy Ricch’s The Box also falls a spot to three.

Dua Lipa’s Don’t Start Now and 'Future’s Life Is Good', featuring Drake, complete the new top five.

Meanwhile, Post Malone has moved to within a week of matching the record for the longest Hot 100 top 10 run as Circles drops from four to six.