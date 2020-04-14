Shah Rukh Khan slaps Farah Khan’s husband over mockery: blast from the past

While Bollywood films are filled to the brim with drama and sensationalism, the real lives of the stars who we see on the silver screens, aren’t any less filmy either.

A throwback interview is pointing the spotlight towards the shaky ties that Bollywood megastar Shah Rukh Khan shares with director and choreographer Farah Khan.

The feud dates all the way back to 2011 when SRK’s then-freshly-released film Ra. One had opened to an abysmal response at the box office resulting in many taking jabs at the actor over the failure.

Amongst those was Farah Khan’s husband Shirish Kunder who had tweeted about Khan’s flop: “I just heard a Rs150 crore firework fizzle.”

Things turned sour when the two were invited to the same party in Juhu by Sanjay Dutt. While SRK interacted with everyone except for him to maintain the peace of the gathering, Kunder pushed his buttons by murmuring something in his ear from the back which became the last straw for our Bollywood hunk.

An eyewitness claims: “Khan refused to acknowledge Kunder at the party. Even when Dutt escorted SRK outside the venue to introduce him to a close friend, Kunder unabashedly followed them. Kunder placed himself right behind SRK and murmured something into his ear."

It was then that Khan took Kunder by his collar and slapped him. Reports revealed that Dutt had to step in to mediate the fight and calm things down. And since then, SRK’s relations with Farah Khan have only been deteriorating.