Daisy Ridley responds to backlash for 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker'

Daisy Ridley reveals she needed to stay off the internet in January given how unhappy the 'Star Wars' reception turned out to be.



Nearly five months after 'Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker' hit theaters, Daisy Ridley is still processing the backlash from the film.



The movie was a box office hit. It took $515.2 million domestic and $1.0 74 billion worldwide, it had the worst reviews of any 'Star Wars' movie with just 52% on Rotten Tomatoes.

Ridley, 28, appeared on the DragCast podcast on Friday, where she opened up about the backlash that 'The Rise of Skywalker' received.

It’s strange times when a movie can cross $1 billion worldwide but many folks, including the talent that starred in it, are forced to speak of it in tones of disappointment or frustration.

As the ninth and allegedly final film in “the Skywalker Saga”—which includes nine of the 11 'Star Wars' movies—J.J. Abrams’ 'The Rise of Skywalker arrived with heavy expectations, particularly after Rian Johnson’s The Last Jedi won over critics but divided fans, at least according to social media echo chambers.

“It’s changed film by film, honestly,” Ridley said about accepting the scrutiny of a fandom that can be wonderful and awful. “Like 98 percent, it’s so amazing, [but] this last film it was really tricky. January was not that nice. It was weird. I felt like all of this love that we’d sort of been shown the first time around—I was like, Where’s the love gone?