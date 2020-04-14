close
Tue Apr 14, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 14, 2020

Disney announces release dates for films pushed back due to COVID-19

Entertainment

Web Desk
Tue, Apr 14, 2020

The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced the release dates for Pixar's 'Soul' and Disney's 'Reya and the Last Dragon'.

'Soul', which was initially to grace  cinemas in June, will now be released November 20, 2020. Disney announced the news on its Twitter page.

Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s 'Soul'.


Latest News

More From Entertainment