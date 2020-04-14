Disney announces release dates for films pushed back due to COVID-19

The Walt Disney Company on Monday announced the release dates for Pixar's 'Soul' and Disney's 'Reya and the Last Dragon'.

'Soul', which was initially to grace cinemas in June, will now be released November 20, 2020. Disney announced the news on its Twitter page.

Everybody has a soul. Joe Gardner is about to find his. Watch the new trailer for Disney and Pixar’s 'Soul'.



