'LA Originals' : Here's what Eminem says about Netflix documentary

Marshall Mathers is among several celebrities who have shared their experiences with Los Angeles natives Estevan Oriol and Mister Cartoon in a Netflix documentary that just released on the streaming service.



It tells the story of the pair who use their skills to influence the culture and music scene.

Taking to Twitter on Sunday, Eminem asked his fans to watch the Netflix documentary, without revealing that he also has an appearance.

"They left their mark on the world... and me - permanently! Check out @MisterCtoons and @Jokerbrand in their new doc LA ORIGINALS ," he tweeted.



