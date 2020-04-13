close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Sania Mirza, Shoaib Malik celebrate 10th wedding anniversary

Former Pakistani skipper Shoaib Malik and his wife tennis ace Sania Mirza celebrated their 10th wedding anniversary on Sunday, April 12.

The couple showered love on each other on social media.

Sania took to Instagram and shared dazzling throwback photos with Shoaib and wrote, “Happy Anniversary @realshoaibmalik.”

She further said, “A decade of being married looks like this!! Expectation vs reality.”


Shoaib Malik also took to photo-video sharing platform and shared a loved-up throwback photo with wifey and wrote, “Happy 10th anniversary @mirzasaniar #alhumdullilah.”

Happy 10th anniversary @mirzasaniar #alhumdullilah

Shoaib and Sania got married in 2010 and share a baby boy Izhaan Mirza Malik, who was born in October 2018.



