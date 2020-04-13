close
Mon Apr 13, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 13, 2020

Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor from 'Mehar Posh'

Entertainment

Web Desk
Mon, Apr 13, 2020
Ayeza Khan shares more loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor from Mehar Posh

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan looked nothing short of a vision in loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor from from the sets of their romantic drama serial Mehar Posh

Ayeza took to Instagram and shared adorable behind-the scenes photos from the drama serial.

The endearing photos have won the hearts of thousands of fans within no time.

Mehar Posh, a romantic drama serial featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, was premiered on Geo Entertainment and it has broken all the previous records of Pakistani drama history.

Danish Taimoor also shared the same pictures with wife Ayeza Khan on his social media. 

