Ayeza Khan shares loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor from 'Mehar Posh'

Pakistani actress Ayeza Khan looked nothing short of a vision in loved-up photos with Danish Taimoor from from the sets of their romantic drama serial Mehar Posh
Ayeza took to Instagram and shared adorable behind-the scenes photos from the drama serial.
The endearing photos have won the hearts of thousands of fans within no time.
Mehar Posh, a romantic drama serial featuring Ayeza Khan and Danish Taimoor, was premiered on Geo Entertainment and it has broken all the previous records of Pakistani drama history.
Danish Taimoor also shared the same pictures with wife Ayeza Khan on his social media.
