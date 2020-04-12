close
Sun Apr 12, 2020
World

Web Desk
April 12, 2020

Queen Elizabeth delivers Easter speech, leaving royal fans in awe

World

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 12, 2020
Queen Elizabeth delivers a wholesome Easter speech, leaving royal fans in awe. Photo: 

Queen Elizabeth warmed the hearts of millions across the globe through her annual Easter speech recently. Her message of encouragement amid the growing grip of the global pandemic was warmly received.

During the speech, she was quoted saying, "We need Easter as much as ever." She went on to say, "As dark as death can be—particularly for those suffering with grief—light and life are greater." The Queen signed off, stating, "Coronavirus will not overcome us."

The Queen’s official Instagram account shared a clip from her speech, with the caption, "An extract from The Queen’s Easter message. The Queen speaks of light overcoming darkness, and the hope that Easter symbolises, in a special message recorded to mark the Easter weekend.‬" ‪

The Queen’s video featured a flurry of flickering candles and in an attempt to explain the imagery, she stated "Many religions have festivals which celebrate light overcoming darkness. Such occasions are often accompanied by the lighting of candles. They seem to speak to every culture, and appeal to people of all faiths, and of none. They are lit on birthday cakes and to mark family anniversaries, when we gather happily around a source of light. It unites us."


