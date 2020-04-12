Hema Malini bashes those discriminating against healthcare workers during lockdown

Hema Malini has recently come forth in defense of healthcare workers who are currently being barred from their own buildings amid the fear surrounding COVID-19.

In an attempt to showcase anger, the actor took to Instagram with a video which expressed her feelings surrounding the treatment healthcare workers are being subjected to.

She stated, "Friends, I have seen this in various news channels and I am very sad that the health workers are being treated very badly. They are being restricted to enter their own building.”

"Just think, in such times, they are our safeguards amid such situation (coronavirus outbreak). They are the ones who are going to ground level and are finding out the patients suffering from the disease."

