close
Sun Apr 12, 2020
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

Entertainment

Web Desk
April 12, 2020

Jennifer Aniston then and now: Jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sun, Apr 12, 2020
Jennifer Aniston then and now: jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty

One of the most sought-after stars of Hollywood, Jennifer Aniston may have turned 51, but the actor proves how in terms of her beauty as well as star power she still remain at the top.

The diva’s superstar status only seems to be soaring through the roof since her breakout role as Rachel Green in the iconic nineties sitcom Friends. And while the show remains timeless even today, so does the actor who has been clutching on to the crown ever since.

From her style statements to her love life, the actor has kept fans and paparazzi alike, completely entwined with anything she did.

Let’s take a look back at the star’s transformation over the years, from her time on Friends in 1994 till The Morning Show in 2019.

Jennifer Aniston then and now: jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty
Jennifer Aniston then and now: jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty
Jennifer Aniston then and now: jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty
Jennifer Aniston then and now: jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty
Jennifer Aniston then and now: jaw-dropping photos to prove she is a timeless beauty


Latest News

More From Entertainment