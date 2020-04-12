'Avengers: Endgame' director Joe Russo all praises for Salman Khan's 'Dabangg'

Directors of the all-time record-shattering blockbuster hit Avengers: Endgame, Joe and Anthony Russo had taken over the world following the success of their film.

But as it turns out, even Marvel’s ace filmmakers sometimes head over to the glitzy of Bollywood in search of inspiration.

An unearthed interview of Joe Russo has been making rounds from the India leg of the press tour for Avengers: Endgame back in 2019.

Russo revealed to reporters that the climax of Avengers: Age of Ultron may have been inspired by Rajnikanth’s Robot.

“Robot almost influenced the climactic moments in Avengers: Age of Ultron. So, you know in Robot where all the robots come together and form the snake? So, there was a moment when all the ultrons in Ultron come together to form a large ultron and the Avengers had to fight that and that was inspired directly by that sequence in Robot,” he said.

Russo was also full of praises for Salman Khan and his Dabangg franchise.

“I’m an action director, so I saw Dabangg years ago, I still have to see Dabangg 2. I thought the camera work was great in those films and the tone, energy was great,” he said.

Last year, the Russo Brothers-directorial and the epic finale to Disney-owned Marvel's 22-movie Infinity Saga story-arc took in an estimated $1.5 million at home and abroad in its 13th weekend to bring its total since its April 26 release to $2.7902 billion.