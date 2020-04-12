Kim Kardashian flabbergasts fans with fresh faced seventh grade throwback pic

Kim Kardashian has been dipping into the archives of her past to share adorable throwback pictures with fans and followers via social media.



Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the 'Keeping Up With The Kardashians' star took a walk down memory lane to a time before reality show fame. Kim revealed the snap came from her school days, as she captioned the photograph: “7th grade coolness”

The 39-year-old actress – who is well known for her pristinely maintained looks and dogged by rumours of going under the knife in pursuit of beauty – shared an adorable photograph of her school days.



A teen Kim could be seen looking innocently at the camera with her long dark hair swept to one side and her brown eyes gazing forward.



Fans took to the comments section of the post to gush over Kim’s natural look.