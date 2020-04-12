Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson are made for each other?

Musicians Miley Cyrus and Cody Simpson began dating in October 2019, however they've been close friends for years.



Following Miley Cyrus' divorce from Liam Hemsworth and split from Kaitlynn Carter, the "Slide Away" singer began spending time with Australian musician Cody Simpson. And despite being together for less than a year, they've already gotten matching tattoos and have packed their Instagram feeds with PDA-filled photos.

In the past, during an interview, Simpson revealed that Cyrus was his childhood celebrity crush.



Simpson was quoted as saying: "Miley Cyrus has always been my childhood celebrity crush. I knew all the words to her songs. I'm not going to lie. I'm not ashamed about it at all."

He continued, "I was a big Miley Cyrus fan. I think she will be forever the most dateable Disney star."

Last year, Simpson wrote a poem about 'making love' and fans speculated that it's about Cyrus.



Cyrus also shared a black and white photo of Simpson and wrote, "22, Australian (my type), Abs, Hot Girl Fall," adding check-mark emojis after each line.









