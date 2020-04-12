Christopher Nolan reveals Aamir Khan's' Ghajini' sought inspiration from 'Memento'

Famed director Christopher Nolan, during a trip to Mumbai in 2018, shared his thoughts about Aamir Khan starrer Ghajini.

The filmmaker revealed how Aamir's movie was an official remake of his film Memento.

He told India Today, “ I have heard it was very successful, I heard people liked it. So I will watch it at some point. I was aware of it, and I am very honoured.”

Memento that was released in 2000 earned Christopher his first Academy Award nomination.

Talking about his love for Indian cinema, Christopher further said, "I usually get to see Indian films on planes, I very much enjoy them. As far as history of films, I recently got to see Pather Panchali for the first time and it’s one of the best films I’ve seen, a remarkable piece of work from 1955, its been lovingly restored."

He added, "The negative was destroyed in a fire, and were able to painstakingly over time been able to bring it back, and someone like me can for the first time watch the film, and enjoy Indian cinema.”

Christopher Nolan has made successful films like Dark Knight, Inception, Interstellar and Dunkirk.

His upcoming film was partially shot in India, starring Bollywood actor Dimple Kapadia and Denzil Smith.