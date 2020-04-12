Jennifer Aniston, Brad Pitt to conduct explosive interview about alleged relationship? Here’s the truth

Jennifer Aniston and Brad Pitt have always been part of the news, owing to their alleged relationship, that both of them have repeatedly denied.

While Jennifer sparked reunion rumours with ex-husband Brad after they embraced each other at the 'Screen Actors Guild awards', there have been considerable buzz about the two coming together to record a tell-all interview.

The news was initially reported by Woman’s Day Australia, in its April issue, wherein it was stated that Brad and Jen will conduct a bombshell interview to reveal the truth about their romance.

The interview will have the duo detail how they fell for one another, even after their messy divorce in 2005.

“It’s the story fans want to hear, and they know it. They planned on their reunion being a very private thing, but they figure a good news story is how they can help amid all the chaos. They’re both very good friends with [TV hosts] Ellen DeGeneres, Oprah Winfrey and Ryan Seacrest, so it’s just a matter of sorting it out with one of those guys,” a supposed insider told the magazine.

“Jen votes Ellen as they’re besties, or Ryan because she’s still trying to get him to sell her his house. But Brad votes Oprah – they’ve been neighbors for years,” added the grapevine.

However, it is pertinent to mention here that Brad and Jen have categorically denied the rumours, clarifying that they are not together.

Moreover, Woman’s Day and is known for creating stories based on the statements of its anonymous and phony sources.