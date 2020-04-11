close
Sat Apr 11, 2020
April 11, 2020

Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome expecting their first child

Sat, Apr 11, 2020
Harry Potter’s Rupert Grint and girlfriend Georgia Groome pregnant with first child. Photo: Head Topics

Rupert Grint, from Harry Potter, has always been a rather private person in regards to his personal life, and just recently rumors circulating surrounding his girlfriend Georgia Groome came afloat about her pregnancy.

The rumors initially began circulating, after eagle-eyed observers caught the pair shopping for groceries.

According to E!News and PEOPLE, Rupert, along with his longterm girlfriend Georgia Groome are gearing up for parenthood.

The source stated, "Rupert Grint and Georgia Groome are excited to announce they are expecting a baby and would please ask for privacy at this time.”

