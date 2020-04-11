Madhuri Dixit reminisces upon her time in ‘Ek Do Teen’ among hoards of people

Madhuri Dixit has had an extensive career experience during her time in Bollywood and one of her most interesting experiences has just been revealed to be on set during the shooting for Ek Do Teen.

During a Twitter Q&A session, the actor asked her fans to send her a few questions her way, “Let’s start our #SunoSunaoWithMD Listening Party with #EkDoTeen! Right from starting the rehearsals 10-15 days before the shoot to shooting with a real crowd of 1,000 people, the song has been so special. Send me your questions & share your memories of the song with me,” she tweeted.

In one of the questions, a fan asked the star about her experience on the set of Ek Do Teen and her reply shocked fans.

Madhuri revealed that she played in front of a crowd of 100 people and “didn't know that the song would get so popular. But it definitely feels great that it did!”

She also went on to say, “The hookstep became so popular at that time. I was shocked to know that people used to demand the song to be replayed in the theatres before the movie could continue & fling money on the screens. Everyone had started calling me Mohini. Wow, this song brought back many memories.”





