Sophie Turner gives husband Joe Jonas a glamorous makeover

'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner, who is isolating with her husband amid the coronavirus pandemic, flaunted her make-up skills as she surprisingly gave a glamorous look to Joe Jonas.
The 24-year-old shared two photos to her story of the singer, 30, who looked vaguely unimpressed while sporting a glamorous purple eye shadow look and fluttery lashes.
The actress wrote over the first pic: 'He finally let me do his makeup'
The Jonas Brothers hunk was wearing a gaming headset in the snap and was most likely in the middle of a game before Sophie unleashed her inner makeup artist.
