Fri Apr 10, 2020
Entertainment

Web Desk
April 11, 2020

Sophie Turner gives husband Joe Jonas a glamorous makeover

Entertainment

Web Desk
Sat, Apr 11, 2020

'Game Of Thrones' actress Sophie Turner, who is isolating with her husband amid the coronavirus pandemic,  flaunted her make-up skills as she surprisingly  gave a glamorous look to Joe Jonas.

The 24-year-old shared two photos to her story of the singer, 30, who looked vaguely unimpressed while sporting a glamorous purple eye shadow look and fluttery lashes.

The actress wrote over the first pic: 'He finally let me do his makeup'

The Jonas Brothers hunk was wearing a gaming headset in the snap and was most likely in the middle of a game before Sophie unleashed her inner makeup artist.

