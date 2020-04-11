Ben Affleck, Tom Brady, others partaking in online poker tournament for charity

Ben Affleck has helped to coordinate a special charity event where all the proceeds will go to COVID-19 relief.

The Oscar winner is taking part in an online celebrity poker tournament on Saturday featuring other A-listers such as Tom Brady, Tobey Maguire, Jon Hamm, Matt Damon, Adam Levine, Adam Sandler and Sarah Silverman.

The charity chosen is Feeding America, which is a nonprofit organization that helps to feed more than 46 million people through food pantries, soup kitchens, shelters, and other community-based agencies.

Affleck revealed on Friday morning via Instagram, “Excited to announce that I have joined forces with @FeedingAmerica, the nation’s largest domestic hunger-relief organization, to raise money for folks who need it most.”



He added: “We’ve already raised over $1 million, with 100% of proceeds benefiting Feeding America. Right now, their work is more critical than ever before so I hope you’ll be able to join us and watch along live.”





All the players will observe social distancing rules and play at home and the hosts will be poker commentators Justin Kelly and Michael Lonca.

The game will reportedly be Texas hold 'em and the event begins at 11 a.m. PT on Saturday. The game is open to 75 people and those interested in watching can partake online through Twitch.

