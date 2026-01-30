Photo:Michael J. Fox shares unique views on life

Michael J. Fox has shared a refreshingly candid outlook on life and mortality.

In a new interview with Los Angeles Times, the actor opened up about how he approaches the idea of legacy and living fully in the present.

"I’ll be dead," Fox said bluntly when asked about how he hopes to be remembered.

The 64-year-old went on to explain that his perspective was shaped in part by his late father-in-law, who once wrote a book titled Die Broke.

“The theory being spend all your money now," Fox shared. "I don’t mean just money. Your gift, your nectar. Spend it all now, and spend it on your kids, on people you love. I don’t think about legacy."

Diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease in 1991, Fox has since become one of the most prominent advocates for research through the Michael J. Fox Foundation. While he acknowledges that the foundation’s work will continue long after him, he insists that legacy is not something he dwells on.

"That’s other people’s business," he said of how he will be remembered.

Instead, Fox believes his responsibility is to focus on the present, adding that his goal is to "live my best life, do the best I can, the best work I can, seize opportunities like working with Billy and Harrison and continue to write my story until the pin drops."