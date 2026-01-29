Kylie Kelce shares surprising nickname daughters gave her

Kylie Kelce shares hilarious nickname daughters gave her

Kylie Kelce’s daughters call her with a unique moniker which she takes as a compliment.

On the January 29 episode of her Not Gonna Lie podcast, the mom-of-four revealed her daughters call her a "baddie" when they think she is acting "mean".

“My daughters sometimes call me 'a baddie' when they think I’m being mean, so it’s not quite what they think it means," Kylie shared.

"But I’m gonna keep pretending that they’re hyping me up," the doting mom noted.

While mimicking her daughters, she said, "You’re a baddie.”

She responds to her daughter by agreeing to them, “Yes, I am. Mhm Got it."

"That’s literally what happens. That was a perfect reenactment. Clock it," Kylie said jokingly.

For those unversed, Kylie is mom to daughters Wyatt, 6, Finnley, 9 months, Elliotte, 4, and Bennett, 2, whom she shares with husband Jason Kelce.

Elsewhere in the podcast, a fan asked, “Who said I love you first? You or Jason?” to which she replied, “It was me. It was definitely me. I said it first.”

Jason and Kylie first linked via Tinder, a dating app, in 2015. After dating for almost three years, the pair tied the knot in 2018.