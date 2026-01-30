Timothee Chalamet, Kylie Jenner's engagement talks laid bare

Timothee Chalamet and Kylie Jenner are going strong.

As per a recent report by US Weekly, the Marty Supreme actor and the reality star's romance is "very serious."

A source told the outlet that Timothee and Kylie have "talked about getting engaged this year."

According to the tattler, the pair are likely to be heading towards the next step in their relationship soon, as Kylie is already calling Timothee her "husband."

The insider further noted, "Kylie definitely runs the show, and Timothée loves it."

Timothee and Kylie complement each other, as the source added, "It is a great balance between both of their personalities, and it works."

This came after an insider told PageSix that Kylie and the Wonka star have moved in together in Los Angeles and behave "like they're basically married already."

"They're obsessed with each other and always together," the bird chirped.

It is pertinent to mention that the pair was first romantically linked in April 2023 and made their romance public at a Beyoncé concert the same year.

For those unversed, Kylie previously dated Travis Scott and they share one daughter, Stormi and a son, Aire.