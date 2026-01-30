Why Khloe Kardashian feels 'safe' staying single? Expert

As Khloe Kardashian recently admitted she has a fear of dating, a mental health expert shared a detail about her condition.

During the latest episode of her podcast, Khloe in Wonder Land, the Khlouds founder made a rare comment about her dating plans ahead revealing she is suffering from chronic Sarmassophobia.

For those unversed, Sarmassophobia "is the Fear of Dating and Relationships or anxiety associated with romantic or sexual situations, often stemming from a fear of intimacy or rejection," according to the website of Drlogy.

Now, a Beverly Hills psychologist Dr Levine, weighed in on Khloe's struggle, offering a few insights into what might be the reason and how she can handle it.

"Having a fear of dating after being hurt many times in the past is quite normal, the expert told Daily Mail. "She should give herself some time to get over her past traumatic experiences from heartbreak."

The psychologist went on to say, "Often people who have had their heart broken over and over again avoid getting back into relationships. Instead, they focus intensely on their work or children or both."

"When Khloe is ready to date again she should try Exposure Therapy. This is pretty much a way of leaning into dating by taking it slowly, like maybe going on practice dates that are during the day," Dr Levine recommended.

And after Khloe should go for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), as he continued, "This form of therapy is most helpful for looking at the root causes of the fear. She can ask herself what really holds her back. Is it the fear of being cheated on? The fear of being rejected? The fear of being vulnerable?"

"It takes work because you have to look back at the past pain, but it is worth it in the end because it heals," the mental health expert added.

Khloe previously dated Tristan Thompson, who cheated on her multiple times. She was also married to Lamar Odom.

During her podcast, she told Kim that she does not want to go back to dating life again, as Khloe noted, "I hated how I felt before. That I'm like, I don't want to go back there."

"Like now I'm like, I feel so safe where I am," she continued, adding, "But I can't live like this forever. Like I'm afraid that I'm so afraid. Does that make sense? So maybe I need to go to therapy for that."