Photo:'Wuthering Heights' Jacob Elordi weighs in on importance of emotional honesty

Jacob Elordi has weighed in on the importance of emotional honesty, urging people to fully embrace how they feel.

In a new interview with Blavity, the actor, who plays Heathcliff in Wuthering Heights, spoke candidly about staying true to yourself.

"Put all your emotion [out] at the forefront. Wear it on your sleeve," Elordi said. "Be you to everyone. … Feel the way you feel. You gotta do it. You have like 30-something thousand days here from the moment you’re born. That’s it."

Meanwhile, it has been reported that Elordi’s co-star Margot Robbie shared a much lighter behind-the-scenes moment from the film’s rollout, revealing that she recently hosted a bachelorette-themed screening inspired by her character, Cathy.

"My friends threw a bachelorette for Kathy. I kind of thought it was a joke at first," Robbie admitted.

However, the night quickly spiraled into chaos once the film began, with the crowd growing increasingly loud and animated whenever Elordi appeared on screen.

Robbie ultimately described the screening as "the most unhinged experience of my life," offering fans a glimpse into the playful energy surrounding the highly anticipated film.